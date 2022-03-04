Alison Hamond gets very emotional during This Morning’s obesity segment

TV host Alison Hammond has broken down in tears while talking about her history with obesity on today’s episode of This Morning with Dermot O’Leary.

During the segment, a caller phoned in asking Deirdre Sanders for advice regarding her daughter’s eating disorder, which in turn made Alison very emotional, as she began to talk about her own experience.

Visibly teary, Alison said, “I’ve had obesity all my life, and what it is is that your regulation system is out of whack. So obviously, you can’t control wanting to eat all the time, and I think a lot of people don’t realise that obesity is a disease.”

“You can’t help wanting to eat all the time… sorry, I get…” she trailed off, becoming overcome with emotion, leading her co-host Dermot to offer a comforting arm.

“I just think that people look down on people just because they’re so big, and they can’t actually help it when you’ve actually got a disease,” she powerfully continued, speaking through the tears.

Alison then goes on to advise the young girl to seek medical help, as she outlines how slimmer people who suffer from eating disorders such as anorexia are often given an abundance of healthy, medical solutions, while those who suffer from obesity are shamed and left to seek out weight-loss surgery.

“The NHS needs to see it as more of a serious disease,” Alison emotionally stated. “People help people who are anorexic but they don’t help people who are overweight. That’s why so many people turn to surgery and things like that, because we don’t know what to do.”

Since the ITV show aired this earlier today, Alison has been inundated with love and support on social media, with many people praising the presenter for sharing her raw and honest thoughts.

“@AlisonHammond your vulnerability today on the show was what is needed on TV everyone is struggling with battles and today you showed everyone of us we are not alone – I thank you,” one Twitter user wrote.

"Nobody has a problem with eating, they have a problem with feelings". Alison Hammond spot on with this.

“‘Nobody has a problem with eating, they have a problem with feelings’. Alison Hammond spot on with this. Really felt for her just now. If you're skinny with an ED you're pitied but if you're fat with an ED you're judged. It's not right. #ThisMorning,” another viewer wrote.

“Alison Hammond made such a good point on TV. People with anorexia get lots of help, but obese people are seen as lazy. They're told to get off their arse and stop eating so much. It should be treated equally as seriously as anorexia. They're both eating disorders,” a third chimed in.

If you have any questions or concerns about an eating disorder, see here for more information.