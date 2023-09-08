Alison Hammond reveals sweet moment with Prue Leith on Bake Off

Alison Hammond has been revealing all about her new role on The Great British Bake Off!

The beloved TV presenter recently finished filming her first series of the Channel 4 baking competition as its new co-host. Alison will now be co-presenting the show with Noel Fielding, after Matt Lucas chose to step down from his role in December of last year.

Ahead of Bake Off returning to our screens later this year, Alison and one of the show’s judges, Prue Leith, have been speaking to MailOnline about how the new presenter has gelled into the team.

Credit: Channel 4

Firstly, Prue admitted that it’s “so nice” to have another woman at the head of the GBBO cast.

“I adore Matt, Paul and Noel, but it was like dealing with a bunch of primary school children sometimes,” the 83-year-old teased.

“Alison's a breath of fresh air. Yes, she's naughty, but she leads the gang and has a tremendous base of kindness. She naturally likes people,” Prue praised, adding that her new colleague is a “teasing, spirited, fun woman.”

Meanwhile, Alison went on to speak highly of the baking legend, noting: “Prue's a gentle guiding force, generous, kind and knowledge-able. It's kind of like having my mum there.”

“You're constantly listening to her amazing stories. She's so entertaining,” the This Morning star added.

The two women then went on to reveal that Alison’s appearance on Celebrity Bake Off in 2020 led them to form an early bond, before the 48-year-old became a GBBO presenter.

Credit: Channel 4

“We bonded in the sense Prue enjoyed my chocolate brownies with Daim bars in them,” Alison exclaimed. “She asked for the recipe. I've been dining out on this ever since. She's got the recipe on her fridge.”

Prue went on to confirm the revelation, explaining: “I've only taken two recipes home in the time I've been on Bake Off. Alison's was one, long before we knew she'd be a presenter.”

Alison’s debut on The Great British Bake Off is set to air later this month.