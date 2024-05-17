Alison Hammond responds live on air to engagement speculation

Alison Hammond has responded to rumours that she is engaged.

Earlier today, speculation began to rise amongst This Morning viewers, when Alison was spotted wearing a sparkling ring on her left hand during the show.

However, as rumours continued to swirl while she was live on air, the TV presenter took the opportunity to address the chatter about her ring.

During a showbiz news segment with her co-host Dermot O’Leary, the 49-year-old looked at her iPad and noticed the online theories about her relationship status.

“Oh my God… Apparently I am engaged?” Alison exclaimed to Dermot and This Morning viewers.

As she realised the reason behind the speculation, the TV star went on to clarify: “Oh, I have put this on the wrong finger… Let me swap it over to stop these rumours.”

Putting the theories to an end, Alison confessed further: “It is just a cheap ring from Primark. It’s nice, isn’t it? Let’s swap it over as we don’t want those rumours.”

It is believed that Alison is currently dating a 26-year-old Russian masseur, David Putman, and that the pair’s romance began at the end of last year.

The couple became official online last month, when Alison posted a photo of the two of them together on a minibreak.

Credit: Alison Hammond Instagram

Earlier this month, the former Big Brother winner chose to make a rare comment about her relationship, specifically in relation to her 19-year-old son Aiden.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast, Alison admitted that it is “more difficult” to date while having an older child.

“The person that I'm seeing at the moment, [Aiden] goes on his Instagram. He's like, 'Yeah, I like him. I like him. He's not too in your face,’” she teased.

"When they actually met he really liked him, and really thought he was lovely. So I was like, 'Thank goodness for that,' because normally Aiden hates anybody I date. Literally just not interested. And you just know at that point, if Aiden doesn't like them, this isn't going to work,” Alison confessed.