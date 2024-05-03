Alison Hammond details if her son gets along with her boyfriend

Alison Hammond has detailed the moment her son met her partner for the first time.

It has been reported that the This Morning co-host is currently in a relationship with David Putman, believed to be in his mid twenties.

It is thought that the pair first met when Alison booked an appointment with the masseur, but that they did not begin their romance until the end of last year.

Now, Alison has chosen to reveal if her 19-year-old son Aiden gets along with her new boyfriend.

The TV star recently appeared on the Parenting Hell podcast, where she was asked if she is currently single.

"No! I'm not single, I'm dating! I'm dating,” the 49-year-old clarified, before host Rob Beckett quizzed if she finds it hard to date with a teenage son.

"I think it's more difficult. I think he's more verbal now that he's older, he will want to know who this person is and he'll want to meet them,” Alison explained.

"It's a lot harder, yeah. Because he'll wanna know that this guy is treating me well. The person that I'm seeing at the moment, [Aiden] goes on his Instagram. He's like, 'Yeah, I like him. I like him. He's not too in your face,’” she teased.

The Great British Bake Off host later recalled the moment Aiden met her beau for the first time.

"When they actually met he really liked him, and really thought he was lovely. So I was like, 'Thank goodness for that,' because normally Aiden hates anybody I date. Literally just not interested. And you just know at that point, if Aiden doesn't like them, this isn't going to work,” she confessed.

“There are moments and I think, 'Who's the parent here?' You know what I mean? I do feel that sometimes. It's nice though, because it's like I've got somebody always there protecting me, looking over me, and he reminds me a bit of my [late] mum in some of the things he says,” Alison gushed.