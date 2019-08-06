Alicia Silverstone has been cast in Netflix’s ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ reboot

It’s safe to say we were delighted when Netflix revealed they were adapting the Baby-Sitters Club book series for modern TV.

The family series will feature 10 half-hour episodes and will follow the babysitting adventures of Kristy, Claudia, Dawn, Mary-Anne and Stacey.

The streaming service have yet to reveal who will play the five best friends, but they have found two of their cast members and we’re very excited about them.

BREAKING Alicia Silverstone will play Kristy's mom in Netflix's The Babysitters Club! pic.twitter.com/QNs97waxmQ — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) August 6, 2019

According to Hollywood Reporter, Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone has joined the show and will star as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristy’s mum and Watson Brewer’s love interest.

Mark Feuerstein will star alongside Silverstone as Watson Brewer.

Filming has already begun in Vancouver so keep your eyes peeled for more casting announcements.

The show will broach topics from the books including racism, divorce and belonging, as well as issues facing modern day teens.

The books have previously been adapted into a TV show in 1990, but it only ran for one season.