Ali Bastian shares emotional hair loss video amid cancer treatment

Ali Bastian has shared a powerful update on her ongoing cancer treatment.

Last month, the former Hollyoaks actress announced that she had been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

Ali is currently undergoing treatment for her cancer diagnosis, which includes chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a single mastectomy.

Now, a few weeks after revealing her health update, the soap star has shared that she has taken the decision to remove her hair, as she continues her chemo treatment.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a video montage of her brave decision to take away the rest of her hair.

The video begins with Ali cutting off the lengths of her hair, before later choosing to remove her pixie cut and completely shave her head.

In the caption of her video, Ali referred to October as being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Hair loss is just one aspect of all of this that we all wish wasn’t a side effect but I know it’s not forever and a small price to pay for the chance to be well again. The deeper I get into my treatment, the more I see this as an outward expression of how stripped back and raw it feels right now,” the mother-of-two wrote.

“Also sharing as this feels like part of my way… not ‘back’ to myself… as I will be forever changed… but forward towards my future…to show up as I am right now. In the truth of today. For all of the warrior women going through this. You are not alone,” Ali concluded.

Many of Ali’s Instagram followers have since been sending her their support, with one commenting: “So beautiful, Ali, with & without.”

“Beautiful no matter what Ali, sending you so much love,” another added.

Ali initially confirmed her cancer diagnosis on September 9. In an interview with OK!, she stated: “I have mornings when I wake up and I’ve forgotten… and then suddenly I remember. I’m still trying to process it."