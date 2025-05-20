Ali Bastian reflects on telling her daughter about cancer diagnosis

Ali Bastian has recalled the moment that she had to tell her child that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

In September of last year, the former Hollyoaks star announced that she had been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer three months prior. Following a lengthy treatment process, Ali is now cancer free.

As she continues to recover, Ali has chosen to reflect on the start of her cancer diagnosis, and detail the moment that she had to tell her young daughters – four-year-old Isla and two-year-old Isabella – about her health.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher, the 43-year-old noted that she discovered her lump while she was breastfeeding baby Isabella.

“It’s hard to think about it. Having that news is kind of earth-shattering,” Ali admitted, describing the moment she was informed of her diagnosis.

The soap star then went on to explain how she faced telling young Isla that her mother was ill.

“[The Irish Cancer Society] gave me resources, gave me the language for how to have this conversation in an age-appropriate way. We just muddled through it. None of it was perfect, none of it was how I wanted it to be, but we muddled through and we found a way. She’s quite perceptive, as are a lot of children,” she stated.

“When we were in full crisis mode, having the panicked, hushed conversations and everything, then they really get a sense that something’s up,” Ali continued, noting that she “held off” telling Isla until her treatment plan was finalised.

“They knew there was something up with Mummy’s boobie, but they didn’t know what the story was, or what the extent of it was. I told them that I was having very strong medicine, and that it would change how I appear, and it might make Mummy really tired, but that there would always be somebody there to look after them,” she shared.

“I don’t even know what [the last year of motherhood] looked like, really. It just happened. I just kind of got through it. There’s still so much there to process, but very relieved to be out of the chemo, the radiotherapy, that part of the active treatment,” Ali added.