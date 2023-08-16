Alexandra Burke stuns in maternity snaps as due date nears

Alexandra Burke has shared an exciting insight into her pregnancy experience so far.

The former X-Factor star announced she and her partner Darren Randolph were expecting their second child together in April.

The pair welcomed their first child into the world in July 2022, and are yet to share their little one’s name, face or gender online.

As the due date for her second child nears closer, the 34-year-old has unveiled stunning photos from a maternity photoshoot on social media and has shared her excitement that her bundle of joy will be making their way into the world soon.

Posting the snaps to her 273K Instagram followers, the pictures show Alexandra cradling her baby bump, while another shows Darren and her embracing each other.

The Broken Heels singer captioned the post, “No, this is not a flashback huns! Baby #2 is just around the corner. I’m nervous but extremely excited to meet the new addition to our little family…”

“Feeling every single movement in my tummy lately and I smile with absolute gratitude to the universe for blessing us once again”.

She closed off by sweetly adding, “We can’t wait to meet you little one”.

Many of Alexandra’s fans headed to the comments to share their joy with her latest update.

One fan wrote, “I bet you’re getting so excited to welcome your new little miracle”.

“So gorgeous and so exciting!”, penned a second fan while another added, “Beautiful lady and exciting times ahead”.

Alexandra recently returned from a trip to Spain where she said she wanted to spend extra time with her first-born to create 'beautiful memories' before her second child arrives.

She explained, “Trying to create moments and beautiful memories with my little one before my little peanut arrives..”.

“I took a little trip to Spain to see my sis @savannahspencerfitpregnancy & my goodness it was such a special time. Grateful to the universe for connecting us”.