Alexandra Burke shares final update on baby no. 2 as due date looms

Alexandra Burke has shared a final update ahead of her second child’s arrival!

The former X Factor winner is not far away from welcoming baby number two with her partner, Irish footballer Darren Randolph. The couple became parents for the first time in July 2022, welcoming their little one whom they affectionately nickname Grape.

Now, ahead of the birth of her second child, Alexandra has chosen to share a rare update on her pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the expectant mum – who is also marking her 35th birthday today – decided to post several stunning snaps from a recent pregnancy photoshoot.

“Another birthday just around the corner for me and today I’ve been in a very reflective mind thinking back on my two pregnancy journeys,” Alexandra penned at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“I have to admit, this second pregnancy has been very challenging at times. First time around I was performing 8 shows a week up until 8 months and on a great high,” she admitted.

“This time I choose not to work and soak up the first 12 months of [Grape] before [Peanut] arrives. My goodness I give thanks to my body for allowing me this wonderful blessing that I never thought would happen,” she continued.

Alexandra then chose to finish off her caption by opening up about how she is feeling ahead of the birth.

“Becoming a mum is truly a blessing and is my greatest achievement. It’s not the easiest job in the world that’s for sure! The thought of coping with two babies under two I know will definitely keep me on my toes when the time comes, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she gushed.

Many of Alexandra’s 277K followers have since chosen to send their well-wishes to her.

“And what a birthday it will be … love to you – and looking forward to the arrival of Number 2 xxx,” one penned.

“You look so wonderful, healthy and happy,” another added.