Alexandra Burke is simply glowing as she shows off her growing bump

Former X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke is simply glowing! The mum-to-be has shared her first ‘bump-date’ selfie, showing off her blossoming baby bump.

In the gorgeous snap shared to Instagram this afternoon, Alexandra is looking absolutely radiant as she poses with Irish footballer beau, Darren Randolph. The 33-year-old songstress is wearing a fabulous fuschia pink bodycon dress, meanwhile, Darren is wearing a casual denim shirt and black jeans, standing behind Alexandra with both hands on her growing bump.

In the caption, Alexandra goes on to thank her fans and followers for all of their sweet messages since she announced the wonderful news on Monday morning, that she and her boyfriend were expecting their first child.

“We have received so many beautiful messages and well wishes! Just wanted to say a big thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are truly overwhelmed. Such an exciting time ahead. Thank you again,” she gushed in the caption.

The Bad Boys singer then goes on to let her followers know what her career plans are for the rest of the year, confirming that for the most part they haven’t changed despite her new pregnancy news.

"Btw – we are working away as usual,” she wrote, adding, “I’m still busy in the recording studio working on Album 4 which will be released this year. Plus I’m excited to start rehearsals for @josephmusical on Monday and look forward to appearing in the show until Cardiff, before taking some time off and rejoining in Milton Keynes in September as planned.”

Of course it wasn’t long before Alexandra’s lovely pregnancy post was flooded with comments of love and support from friends and family. “So happy for you both,” JLS singer Oritse Williams sweetly wrote.

“Congratulations darling,” commented former Corrie actress Helen Flanagan.

“This is incredible news, congratulations and please remember if it’s ginger it has nothing to do with me,” joked Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! Wonderful news….what a much loved baby he/she is going to be. You look amazing by the way!” Loose Women panelist Ruth Langsford lovingly commented.

Alexandra announced the exciting news that she was expecting her first child this past Monday, February 14, by sharing a sweet video montage featuring herself, Darren and their two little doggies, all going for a walk together in the woods, before Darren lifts up Alexandra’s top to kiss her growing bump.

“Due June 2022,” Alexandra simply wrote in the caption, revealing that she’s not got long to go before her little one arrives.