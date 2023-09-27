Alexandra Burke announces birth of second child with partner Darren

Congratulations are in order Alexandra Burke, as she has just announced the birth of her second child!

The former X Factor winner has now become a mum for the second time alongside her partner, Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

Alexandra decided to take to social media to confirm the wonderful news. The 34-year-old chose to post two beautiful snaps of her baby’s tiny hands and feet.

“Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four,” the mum-of-two gushed in her caption, adding: “Welcome to the world our little peanut.”

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

The gender or name of the couple’s new arrival is not known, as Alexandra prefers to keep her children’s identities private from the public eye.

Many fans have since taken to Alexandra’s comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congrats!!! So beautiful x,” one follower exclaimed.

“How wonderful! Congratulations to you all!” another added.

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

On April 4 of this year, Alexandra and Darren surprised fans by revealing that they were expecting their second child. The news came exactly nine months after the couple had confirmed that they had welcomed their first child together.

To announce their unexpected pregnancy, Alexandra shared a few sweet images of herself and Darren posing for a pregnancy photoshoot. The expectant parents looked radiant in the photos, which showcased Alexandra’s growing baby bump on full display.

“We are so excited to do this all again,” the singer penned in her caption at the time.

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

Then, in June of this year, Alexandra chose to share a few details about how she was coping while expecting her second child.

“Grateful I’ve been able to work-out and move my body in my second pregnancy.. can’t lie, this one has been a lot harder whilst running around after a very energetic little one. & also just not feeling myself in general most days. But I give thanks and feel truly blessed," she wrote at the time.

Congratulations to Alexandra and Darren!