Alec Baldwin sings to wife Hilaria in Spanish ahead of her birthday

Hilaria Baldwin is preparing to celebrate her 39th birthday and to help her on the eve of her birthday, husband Alec has been ‘serenading’ her and their youngest daughter by singing to them in Spanish.

Hilaria took to Instagram to share the cute video of Alec singing Mi Cuerpo Hace Musica, a Spanish children’s sing, to her and their three-month-old Ilaria, as she giggles in the background.

The mum-of-seven captioned the clip, “Finishing off 38 all wild and glam with Alec serenading us in Spanish…Elvis style”.

“He did his rendition of los pollitos right before. At least ilaria is amused”, joked Hilaria. “Thank you for all the early birthday wishes and feliz noche de reyes!”.

Many famous faces and fans alike headed to the comments to wish the yoga instructor well as she turns 39. Fans also mentioned how cute and full of personality Ilaria is, describing the tot as heart melting and adorable.

64-year-old Alec shared his own video to Instagram ahead of his wife’s birthday. Rather than posting himself singing, he asked his followers to follow his wife on Instagram so she could hit her goal of 1M followers as a birthday present.

The It’s Complicated actor explained, “Obviously I love my wife, obviously I'm crazy about my wife, obviously blah, blah, blah- all the things we say about people we're in love with".

"My wife's the most fabulous person I've ever met in my whole life. That's true. That's true. That's definitely true”.

He continued, “I would like as many of you as possible, I would like a really great, great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram to say happy birthday to my wife”.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are also parents to nine-year-old Carmen Gabriela, seven-year-old Rafael Thomas, six-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 2, and 22-month-old Maria Lucia Victoria.