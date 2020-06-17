Aldi’s Rocking Bistro Set is perfect for summer evenings at home

We are going to be spending a LOT of time in the garden this summer, once the rain stays away that is. Our old garden furniture is fit to be replaced and we've found the ideal replacement in Aldi.

Make the most of the garden this summer and chill out in style with Aldi’s brand new Rocking Bistro Set €129.99, the perfect addition to your outdoor space!

This extra-relaxing bistro dining is designed with your comfort in mind – the set comes with two chairs with gentle rocking action and table with a tempered glass top. The chairs include Seat Cushions and Back Cushions too.

This chic rocking bistro set allows you to enjoy outdoor space, whether it’s coffee, a glass of wine or any other refreshing summer drink! The set is compact, so even if you don’t have plenty of space to spare, you can still enjoy being outside in the summer! Now all we need is the sun to shine!

The above products are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday, July 5 while stocks last.