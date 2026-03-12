Aldi’s €29.99 ice bath brings the cold plunge trend home

So you've seen the reels. You've watched those mad people climbing out of the sea at Sandycove in January, grinning like they've just unlocked the meaning of life. You've thought about it. Maybe even googled "cold water therapy benefits" at 2am after three glasses of wine. But the idea of actually getting into the Irish Sea? In March? When it's lashing outside? That's a hard no.

Good news for the cold-curious among us. Aldi is now selling a portable ice bath for €29.99, and it's available in stores from today. No wetsuits required. No sandy car afterwards. No pretending you're grand when you're actually dying inside.

What's the deal with cold water therapy anyway?

Cold water immersion has gone from niche biohacker obsession to full-on mainstream wellness trend. Athletes have been doing it for years to help with muscle recovery. Now everyone from your yoga teacher to that one lad in work who won't shut up about breathwork is banging on about the benefits.

The science? Still being studied, but proponents claim it can reduce inflammation, boost circulation, improve mood and even help with sleep. There's also something to be said for the mental reset of voluntarily doing something uncomfortable. Nothing makes your problems feel smaller than sitting in freezing water for three minutes.

Whether you're recovering from a tough gym session, training for something, or just want to feel like you've done something productive before noon on a Saturday… cold plunges have a way of making you feel weirdly accomplished.

Aldi's version: cheap and cheerful

The Ice Bath landing in Aldi stores today is inflatable, which means you can set it up in the garden, on the patio, or wherever you have space. It measures 86 x 86 x 78cm and holds about 232 litres of water. The sides are puncture-resistant, so it should survive a few seasons of use.

Fill it with water, chuck in some ice if you're feeling brave, and you're sorted. No plumbing. No expensive spa installations. Just you, some cold water, and whatever Spotify playlist gets you through it.

At €29.99, it's a fairly low-commitment way to try something that might otherwise require a gym membership, a sea swim habit, or one of those fancy cold plunge tubs that cost more than your rent.

Is it actually worth trying?

Look, cold water therapy isn't for everyone. Some people genuinely hate being cold and no amount of dopamine talk will change that. Fair enough. But if you've been curious about the trend and wanted to try it without committing to the forty foot at 6am… this is probably your moment.

A few practical notes: you don't need to fill it with ice the first time. Cold tap water in Ireland is already pretty brisk. Start with a minute or two and work up from there. And maybe don't do it right before bed unless you want to lie there wide awake feeling extremely alive.

The Ice Bath is part of Aldi's Specialbuys range, which means once it's gone, it's gone. If you've been waiting for a sign to try the cold plunge thing, this is probably it. At the very least, you'll have a good story for the group chat.

Available in Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, 12th March for €29.99.