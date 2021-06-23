Aldi’s amazing pool range is back just in time for summer

It might be slightly dull and rainy right now, but as soon as the weather perks up you best believe we’re donning the factor 50 and our favourite pair of shorts, making the most out of this unpredictable Irish summer.

To help us all enjoy the lovely sunshine coming our way over the next few months, Aldi are selling a range of inflatable, paddling and pop-up pools — perfect for those hot summer days!

No matter your preference, whether you’re looking for something convenient and temporary or if you want something more reliable that you can invest in, a slippery slide or a full-on water park, there really is something for everyone.

For starters, those with little ones running wild might want to check out the super affordable Disney 3 Ring Pool (€8.99) which is suitable for ages two and up.

Or if you want something more substantial, then you could always opt for their 14ft Rattan Pool (€229.99). This 14ft pool with mosaic print includes a filter pump, SureStep ladder, pool cover, maintenance kit, ground cloth, filter cartridge and repair patch. Perfect for those serious about getting their swim on!

Aldi are also selling a slightly smaller version with their 12ft Metal Frame Pool (€119.99), which includes a pump, filter cartridge, pool cover, thermometer, floating chlorine dispenser and repair patch.

On the other hand, their 3D Family Pool is ideal for those with a little bit less outdoor space, measuring at approximately 2.62 x 1.75m x 46cm.

If you’re looking for something to keep the kids busy for hours on end, then perhaps Aldi’s inflatable Water Park (€289.99) is the pool for you? Featuring a water slide, a climbing wall, water cannons and a water pool, this Water Park is set up easily in minutes for hours of sliding and water fun. It’s inflated continuously by an electric blower with a compact design that allows for convenient storage.

For those of us looking for more of a budget friendly water park experience, you can’t go wrong with a good old slippery slide, in the form of Aldi’s brand new Double Water Slides (€14.99). Includes two inflatable surf riders, finish flag and four pegs.

Of course you can’t have an inflatable pool collection without at least a few ride-on giant flamingoes, swans or unicorns — which is exactly what Aldi have, for just €10.99 each.

The full pool range will land in Aldi stores across the country in just a few short days, arriving on July 4. So, you better be quick if you plan on dipping your toes in the water this summer!