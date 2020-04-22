Aldi unveils summer garden collection and we want it all

It looks like we'll be spending most of our time at home this summer. Government revealed that mass gatherings of 5,000 people will be banned until August at the earliest. This means sporting events and concerts will not be going ahead, including Westlife's Cork gigs, Body + Soul Festival and many more.

We'll be making the most of our gardens so why don't you treat yourself to something from Aldi's new garden range?

They've got everything from a Wooden Garden Day Bed, Pop-Up Gazebo to Outdoor Log Burners and Solar Spotlights.

Aldi’s next Garden Event starts in all 142 stores nationwide on Thursday, April 30, with something for all gardens big or small.

Vintage Bistro Set €79.99

Faux Stone Fire Pit €59.99

Wooden Balcony Set €139.99

Gazebo €69.99

Outdoor Log Burner €79.99

Step Planter €24.99

Wooden Garden Day Bed €299.99

