Aldi confirms we will either host or attend over 30 BBQs this summer!

Aldi is firing up the nation for a summer of delicious food and this is the summer to being adventurous with the BBQ! We know now how to make the most of our outdoor spaces, so this year, make sure your BBQ chef reputation is on the up with delicious and different Irish BBQ meats, delicious treats, fresh salads and sides from Aldi, in store now.

Ireland may not be known (yet!) as a nation that truly embraces al fresco dining, however in the past year we’ve all become more familiar with outdoor activities with many of us investing in BBQs and freshening up our outdoor spaces. A BBQ used to be just for sunny days, but Instagram is filled with grills being lit to cook that perfect steak or spatchcock chicken, whatever the weather!

Aldi surveyed 200 Irish people about their Summer BBQ habits and the results showed that we plan to host/attend an average of 30 BBQs this summer, whether at home or with friends.

60% of Irish people want to up their grilling game this year in order to impress friends and family!

We’re a nation who loves to cook Chicken (26%) even more than Steak (23%), while fish, which can BBQ beautifully, is popular with just 1.5% of us!

For sauce it’s BBQ sauce (27%) winning closely over Ketchup (25.5%) with a surprisingly low score of 1.5% for Hummus, but we are fond of our Mustard, Mayonnaise, Garlic Mayo and Coleslaw!

We’ll usually always serve a salad (92%) but maybe because we feel we should?

Despite admitting to mishaps in the past, many of us (58.5%) want be more adventurous, so this is the year!

When 62% have burnt their food, 27.5% have failed to get their BBQ lit!

25.5% have undercooked food, it’s no surprise we’re not confident (26%) when it comes to our grilling game.

While 23% of us feel that the person at the grill gets all the praise, we all know that there’s a lot more that goes into creating the perfect BBQ than just what goes onto the coals.

When it comes to having that perfect place to BBQ:

35% of Irish people have spent time over the past year improving their outdoor space or intend to do so.

22% saying that they have significantly improved theirs.

13.5% saying they intend to pimp up theirs ahead of events such as the All Ireland Finals, The Lions Tour and the Olympics!

With a huge lack of gatherings over the last year, it will be any excuse as the summer hits!

50% of people are planning to celebrate a birthday this summer with a BBQ.

52% of people said they will have a BBQ every time it’s sunny.

25.5% of us have previously barbecued in the rain!

Aldi wanted to see how adventurous some Irish people were when it came to using their BBQ. When asked what the most unusual concoction/adventurous dish they’ve ever cooked on a BBQ, most peoples’ answers showed how unadventurous we are as a nation, however, some of the answers included:

Pancakes

Curry

Banana with Chocolate

Prawns

A whole pig cooked with cinderblocks and coals, luau-style.

Squid

Vegan Kebabs

Pineapple

A full chicken

Butterfly leg of lamb

Rabbit

Camembert

Empanadas

Trisha Lewis (Trisha’s Transformation) – Aldi’s Cookery Ambassador

The research results are behind Aldi teaming up with their Ambassador Trisha Lewis, to launch Raising the Barbecue, a new campaign to help turn the nation from pit-iful grillers to gourmet barbeque masters this summer!

Trisha Lewis said: “I’m delighted to be part of Aldi’s Raising the BBQ campaign. We’ll all be spending a lot more time in our gardens this summer so it’s the perfect time to get a bit more familiar with your barbeque! Aldi has delicious easy to follow barbeque recipes and I’ll be providing some really useful tips during the campaign to help you become a barbeque pro. Now all we need is some sun!”

Aldi has some deliciously affordable BBQ products on sale this spring/summer including:

Champion World Class Steaks! Choose from Aldi’s delicious selection of Irish steaks full of amazing flavour. So good, they’ve won 11 Superior Taste Awards between them.

Specially Selected Irish Black Angus 32 Day Matured 8oz Sirloin Steaks €6.99/454g (2 steaks) – 2 Star Superior Taste Award Winner at the International Taste Institute Awards 2020.

Specially Selected Irish Black Angus 32 Day Matured 8oz Rib Eye Steaks €8.99/454g (2 steaks) – Crystal Award winner at the International Taste Institute Awards 2020, 3 Star Superior Taste Winner at the International Taste Institute Awards 2020 and 1 star Great Taste Awards Winner 2020.

Specially Selected Irish Black Angus 32 Day Matured 7oz Fillet Steaks €10.99/400g (2 steaks) – 3 Star Superior Taste Winner at the International Taste Institute Awards 2020 and 1 star Great Taste Awards Winner 2020.

Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Black Angus 36 Day Matured Rib Eye Steaks €12.49/454g (2 steaks) – Crystal Award winner at the International Taste Institute Awards 2020, 3 Star Superior Taste Winner at the International Taste Institute Awards 2020 and 1 star Great Taste Awards Winner 2020.

Specially Selected 36 Day Matured Tipperary Dry Aged Black Angus Striploin Steaks €12.49/454g (2 steaks) – 2 Star Superior Taste Award Winner at the International Taste Institute Awards 2020.

Moreish Meats:

Brannans Cocktail Sausages €1.59/454g – Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Pork.

Specially Selected Pancetta Style Irish Bacon Lardons €1.79/150g – Choose from Smoked or Unsmoked. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Pork.

Brannans Summer Sausages €1.99/454g – Choose from BBQ or Sweet Chilli. Made with 100% Irish Pork.

Specially Selected Irish Angus Beef Burgers €2.39/280g – Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Beef.

Brannans Sticky BBQ Chicken/Honey & Chilli Chicken Pieces €2.49/240g

Marinated Chicken Drumsticks €2.49/500g – Choose from Tennessee BBQ or Chinese. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Marinated Irish Chicken Wings €2.49/500g – Choose from Chilli, Pepper & Garlic of Piri Piri. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Butchers Selection Irish Beef Quarter Pounders €2.75/454g – Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Beef.

Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets €2.69/300g – Choose from Memphis BBQ or Jamaican Jerk. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Butcher’s Selection Irish Beef Quarter Pounders €2.79/454g – Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Beef.

Butchers Selection Irish 5oz Crusted Rib Steak Burgers €2.99/284g – Available in Oak Smoked Salt & Three Chillies or Sea Salt & Three Pepper. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Beef.

Butcher’s Selection Irish 6oz Beef Burgers with Cheese Melt €3.29/400g – Available in Vintage Cheddar & Bacon or Jalapeno Cheese Melt. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Beef.

Marinated Chicken Thighs Kebabs €2.99/350g – Choose from Piri Piri or Mexican Spice. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Marinated Chicken Burgers €2.99/400g – Choose from Smoky BBQ or Asian Style Sticky Ginger. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Irish Lean 4% Fat Pork Burger €2.99/454g – Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Pork.

Plain Irish Chicken Burgers €3.19/480g – Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Mexican BBQ Pork Belly Slices €3.29/480g – Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Pork.

Marinated Chicken Thighs Boneless & Skinless €3.49/500g – Choose from Lemon & Pepper or Spicy Jalapeño. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Premium Irish Chicken Burgers €3.49/400g – Choose from Free Range or Corn-fed chicken. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Marinated Quick Cook Chicken Fillets €3.49/305g – Choose from Sweet Chilli & Lime or Smoked Chipotle Chilli. Bord Bia Quality Assured. On sale 9th June.

Irish Chicken Mini Fillet Kebabs €3.49/300g – Choose from Margarita Style or Hoisin. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Specially Selected Irish Angus Ultimate 8oz Beef Burgers with Seasoning €3.69/454g – Bord Bia Quality Assured and made with 100% Irish Beef.

Butcher’s Selection Irish Quick Fry Beef Steaks with glaze €3.49/360g – Available in Hickory Smoked Glaze or Salt & Fiery Chilli Glaze. Bord Bia Quality Assured and made with 100% Irish Beef.

Marinated Quick Cook Irish Chicken Fillets €3.49/300g – Choose from Garlic & Herb or Piri Piri. Bord Bia Quality Assured Origin Ireland, made with 100% Irish Chicken.

Irish Pork Loin Chops with Asian Ginger & Honey Glaze €3.59/500g – Bord Bia Quality Assured and made with 100% Irish Pork. On sale 9th of July.

Irish Turkey Burgers €3.69/400g – Choose from Plain, Sweet & Spicy or Mediterranean Style. Bord Bia Quality Assured Meat Content Only, made with 100% Irish Turkey.

Butcher’s Selection Reduced Fat Irish Beef Burgers €3.79/454g – Bord Bia Quality Assured and made with 100% Irish Beef.

Butcher’s Selection Irish Quick Fry Burgers €3.99/800g – Bord Bia Quality Assured and made with 100% Irish Beef.

Irish Spatchcock Chicken €3.99/1kg – Choose from Piri Piri or Garlic & Herb. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken.

Irish Chicken BBQ Bumper Pack €4.49/1.4kg – Contains Spicy Mexican Style Oyster Thighs, Piri Piri Drumsticks, Hot n' Spicy Wings. Bord Bia Quality Assured 100% Irish Chicken. On sale 29th April.

Sumptuous Salads:

The Deli Noodle Salads €1.99 each – Choose from Crunchy Thai Noodle Salad (165g) or Rice Noodle w Teriyaki Dressings (185g)

The Deli Summer Salads €1.99 each – Choose from Wheatberries, Chickpeas with Pomegranate & Maple Tahini Dressing (185g) or Summer Tabbouleh (220g)

The Deli BBQ Salads €1.99 each – Choose from Smokey Rice & Bean Salad (250g) or Macaroni & Cheese w Bacon (260g).

Specially Selected Oriental Salad €1.99 each – Choose from Oriental Side Salad, Cous & Pepper Salad or Pickled Slaw.

Specially Selected Mexican or Vietnamese Salad €1.99 each.

Gorgeous Gin! Make sure your BBQ feast is accompanied by Aldi’s Award Winning Boyles Irish Gin! Created in partnership with Aldi in 2016, Boyle’s Small Batch Irish Botanical Gin won Best Irish Gin at the Irish Whiskey Awards. Since then it has gone from strength to strength, picking up multiple awards both in Ireland and internationally, most recently awarded Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021 and Best Classic Irish Gin at the World Gin Awards 2021. It is available in 145 Aldi stores nationwide priced just €24.99.

Also, Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Irish Gin won Silver at the World Gin Awards 2021in the Flavoured Gin category and is priced at just €24.99. This delicious blush pink gin has also won Gold at the Global Gin Masters 2020 and Silver at Blas Na hÉireann 2019.

So it’s time to fire up your grill this summer, pick up the tongs, whip out the salad bowl, head to your nearest Aldi and get everything you need for a successful and tasty summer in the garden!