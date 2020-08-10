Aldi selling beautiful bouquets in aid of Irish Cancer Society

COVID-19 has hit all Irish charities in a big way, with many having to cancel their big fundraising events for the year and therefore not being able to receive donations to the same extent as other years.

With this in mind, Aldi will be selling two special Irish Cancer Society Charity Bouquets in all 143 stores nationwide from Thursday, August 27. The bouquets will be on sale for €7.99 each, with €1 from each bouquet sold donated to the Irish Cancer Society Nursing Services, which also includes the Night Nursing Service.

The Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nursing service provides end of life care for cancer patients and their families in their own homes.

The Society’s team of dedicated Night Nurses provide nursing care, practical support and reassurance to patients and their loved ones. Demand for the service has increased significantly during coronavirus, with over 1,800 nights of care delivered nationwide between March and May this year.

This service is predominantly funded by money generously donated. So if you’re in Aldi on August 27, dig that little bit deeper and pick up some beautiful blooms. Not only will your house look and smell lovely, you’ll be helping to keep vital Irish Cancer Society services going during these uncertain times.

Over the last 12 months, Aldi has donated over €33,000 from the sale of charity bouquets to the Irish Cancer Society, thanks to the valuable contributions of our customers.

The above products and more will be on sale in all 143 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, August 27.