Aldi launches new kitchen range and we want to buy everything

Trying to find room in our kitchen is next to impossible. Could this be partially our fault for buying too many tea cups? Possibly, but we really needed the one shaped like a penguin, seriously.

Luckily, Aldi has come to the rescue yet again with a range of kitchen essentials that won't take up heaps of space in your kitchen.

They have everything you could need from a midi dehumidifier to a compact food processor and even a mini deep fat fryer.

The space saving kitchen essentials are on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Thursday, February 27.

Check out our top buys below:

The Midi Dehumidifier (€49.99)

Ideal for removing damp and guarding against mould in the home. Compact and portable. 400ml moisture removal per day (based on a 30C temperature and 80% humidity). Available in white/ silver or black/silver. Approx. 20.5 x 12.5 x 35 cm. Approx. 1.5 litre tank capacity with auto switch-off when full. Free 3 Year Warranty.

Microwave Oven (€49.99)

700W microwave with 6 power levels. 30-minute timer. Defrost function. Cooking end signal. Glass turntable approx. 24.5cm. Available in black or silver. External approx. 24.3H x 44.6W x 36D cm. Internal capacity approx. 19.8H x 30W x 30.9D cm. Approx. 17 litre capacity. Free 3 Year Warranty.

Mini Deep Fat Fryer (€19.99)

Overheat protection. Detachable lid with detachable aluminium filter. Non-slip feet. Includes stainless steel Frying Basket with cool touch handle. Variable temperature controls from 150-190°C. Approx. 1.5 litre oil capacity. Free 3 Year Warranty.

3 Tier Expanding Airer (€14.99)

Enjoying more indoor drying space. Folds flat for storage. Available in 3 colours. Approx. 8m of drying space.

All of the above products and more are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, February 27.