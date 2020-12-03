Aldi release matching Christmas jumper range for the whole family

If you’ve ever dreamed about taking that picture-perfect family photo, with everyone wearing adorable matching festive jumpers, then thanks to Aldi, now you can!

Aldi are bringing out a range of festive matching Christmas jumpers for the whole family to wear and enjoy — even the dog can get in on the action.

The best part? They’re all available in Adi’s 145 stores nationwide from Tuesday, December 8, with extremely reasonable prices ranging from as little as €6.87 to €12.77.

These quality, novelty Christmas jumpers are perfect for getting into the festive spirit. While some jumpers are more simple, featuring festive slogans, cute wildlife animals or trendy winter patterns, others feature sound buttons or LED lights.

With plenty of stylish festive designs, there’s a Christmas jumper to suit everyone. Don’t fancy being all ‘matchy matchy’, no worries, with so many options available it’s easy to mix and match, ensuring everyone’s happy.

That’s not all though, oh no! Aldi are also launching a Christmas pyjama range, perfect for Christmas morning festivities.

The pyjamas are available for men, women and children in two gorgeous designs; Team Rudolph and Ready for Christmas. The Children’s PJ’s are available in sizes 12/18 months all the way up until 9/10 years, and will only cost you €5.99.

Meanwhile the ladies sizes range from small to large, with the men’s sizes ranging from small to extra, extra large, both priced at €11.79 each.

Get into the festive spirit and head down to Aldi on Tuesday, December 8 to pick up a few of these adorable festive bits.