Aldi release gorgeous range of gifts for the beauty-lover in your life

Everyone loves finding a good bargain — there really is nothing better!

That’s why we’re so excited to hear that Aldi are bringing out a fabulous collection of beauty gifts, resembling some pretty premium products for only a fraction of the price.

Remington Heated Rollers (€39.33), Remington Hair Straighteners (€17.69) & Ionic Hairdryer (€12.77)

For the hair-care lovers, Aldi has you covered with their Ionic Hairdryer (€12.77), the Remington Hair Straighteners (€17.69) and Heated Rollers (€39.33), their Style and Store (€12.77) hair tool dock, and the essential Illuminated Beauty Mirror (€14.74) which has LED lighting for perfect make-up and skincare application.

Illuminated Beauty Mirror (€14.74) & Style and Store (€12.77)

They also have everything you need to thrill a beauty fanatic, from make-up treasures to clever kits and more. If you’re afraid of entering another surprise lockdown with gel claw-like nails, then you need the Gel Nail Remover Kit (€12.77) — it has everything you need to remove 6 full gel manicures.

Gel Nail Starter Kit (€39.33)

If you want to be able to do a professional gel manicure at home, and never return to the salon again, then now you can — thanks to Aldi’s Gel Nail Starter Kit (€39.33). Get a high-gloss, super shiny manicure or pedicure in minutes. Includes Cleanser, Primer, Aura Base & Top Coat. Choose from Macchiato & Royal Ruby or Pink Chiffon & Raspberry Wine sets.

Stylpro Make-up Brush Cleaner (€29.50)

If you’re looking for a swanky brush cleaner, then look no further. Aldi is selling the Stylpro Make-up Brush Cleaner for only €29.50. It has everything you need to clean and dry make-up brushes in less than 30 seconds, including a Stylpro device, Vegan Cleanser and a Make-Up Brush Set. It cleans inside brush bristles and it’s available in glitter, pearl or blush.

There’s also plenty of make-up products on offer including a variety of eyeshadow pallets, one of which shares a striking resemblance to the Urban Decay Honey palette which normally retails for €48.20, only this one will cost you a mere €7.86.

Naturals Nectar Eyeshadow Palette (€7.86)

Why not indulge in an at-home spa experience, with the Shiatsu Neck or Foot Massager (€34.42 or €49.17). Take your skincare routine to the next level with the Face Roller (€7.86), a must-have beauty tool, or put your feet up in these comfy Sheepskin Slippers (€19.66).

Shiatsu Neck Massager (€34.42)

Shiatsu Foot Massager (€49.17)

Sheepskin Slippers (€19.66)

Aldi has everything you need and more in all 145 stores nationwide from Sunday, December 6.