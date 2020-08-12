Aldi launches Retro Kitchen Classics collection for your home

Is your kitchen in need of a serious makeover? We've been spending so much time at home and we're starting to notice that we need to give it some major TLC, but how can we do this on a budget?

Luckily, Aldi is launching a new collection of kitchenware that will add some personality to your kitchen.

Aldi’s latest retro twists on kitchen classics is full of affordable and stylish kitchen essentials!

On sale from August 23, the collection includes the sleek Retro Kettle for €24.58. Add some retro style to your kitchen with this rapid boil kettle. Matches the Retro Toaster. Stainless steel. Boil-dry protection and auto shut-off. 360° swivel base. Removable limescale filter. External temperature gauge. Available in cream, black or grey. Approx. 1.7 litre capacity.

The Retro Toaster is on sale for €24.58. This stylish retro toaster matches the Retro Kettle. 6 browning settings. Self-centring function. Removable crumb tray. Reheat, Cancel and Defrost functions. Available in cream, black or grey.

And to complete the collection, the Retro Microwave for €54.09. Add some style to your kitchen with this retro 700W microwave. 6 microwave power levels. Digital control. LED display to show the selected program and cooking time. 12/24 hours digital clock. Defrost function. Longest cooking time up to 95 minutes. Cooking end signal. Interior light. Child lock. Easy to clean. 8 pre-set programs. Pull handle door opening. Available in cream or silver.

Also available is a Kitchen Scales for €5.89, Bamboo Canisters €5.89 each/2 pack/3 pack and Bamboo Mixing Bowls €8.84 per set.

All products mentioned are on sale in Aldi from August 23.