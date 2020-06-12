Aldi launches Outdoor Rocking Lounger and I need one in my life

I know it's pouring rain outside, but I'm trying to be hopeful about the sun's return. There will come a point in the summer when we're all complaining about how warm it is again, right?

Ireland's 'summer' may not be the best, but we can dream.

I plan on doing nothing but reading in the garden when the sunshine and warm weather returns. And I've found the ultimate garden furniture for that occasion.

Aldi’s Rocking Sun Lounger €54.99 will go on sale in all 142 stores nationwide from Sunday, June 28 while stocks last!

The ultimate in relaxation, it is weather-resistant, UV- resistant and features a durable fabric cover and removable head cushion. It is made with a steel tube frame and has padded armrests for extra comfort, now all you need is the sun to shine!

Also on sale on Sunday, June 28, Aldi’s Multi-Functional Patio Heater for €119.99. It’s a heater, a light and it streams music! Now you can enjoy your garden for longer!

