Aldi just launched a huge crafts range and it’s super affordable

We've watched nearly everything on Netflix, we've read all the books on our shelves and we're starting to get a little fed up with lock-down life. One thing that could help is starting a new hobby. Getting creative is one of the best ways to stay occupied and to ease your stress levels a little bit.

Luckily, Aldi has just launched their incredible craft range and they've got everything you could want and more, from colourful yarn, crochet kits to Disney notebooks and even scrapbook stickers.

Check out our top picks below and get your craft on! This range goes on sale on April 16.

Get knitting! Create something special with Aldi’s selection of quality knitting yarns, including baby yarn for €4.99, double knit yarn for €4.99 and Knitting/Crochet Kits for €4.99 each. You can choose from a Llama, Cactus, Donkey, Crab, Kangaroo or Koala Crochet Kits or Whale or Zebra Knit Kits.

Aldi is also selling the cutest knittng bag, which is ideal for all your knitting and crafting essentials and best of all it's only €7.99.

Save a bundle on sewing! Make sure you’re stocked up with all your sewing needs! They have a six pack of cotton fabric pieces for making patchwork pillowcases, cushions, shopping bags and more. Or why not pick up an Adult Soft Craft Kit for €6.99?

Craft and create – get the most from your paper crafting for less! Aldi is selling a scrapbook accessory set for €1.19, Disney stationary sets for €5.99 and a Mini Die Cut Machine Starter Kit for €19.99.

The above products go on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, April 16.