Aldi launches reusable face coverings and they’re a bargain

As face coverings are now compulsory in shops, supermarkets and on public transport, Aldi has launched a collection of fashionable facemasks to keep shoppers covered.

Perfect for keeping you protected both in shops and on the move, Aldi’s 100% cotton and breathable reusable facemasks are available in all 142 stores nationwide from Thursday, July 30 just priced at just €4.99 for a pack of three. Made from machine washable and reusable fabric, Aldi’s Reusable Adult Face Coverings are double layered, ensuring a safe and comfortable wear.

But don’t leave the kids out! There is also a range of children’s facemasks, which come in one size and two different sets, also on sale from July 30.

Children will be happy to don one of their Baby Pink, Polka Dot or Heart motif masks, or go for Baby Blue or Navy if a block colour is more their style. If you have a little animal lover in your household, keep them satisfied with the adorable Panda face design! The Children’s Face Masks (3 pack, €3.99) are created from a protective 2-ply fabric with soft elastic straps.

Facemasks are washable at 60°C and are not intended for use in a healthcare setting.

The above products and more will be on sale in all 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, July 30.