Aldi is selling HALLOUMI fries, and we’re totally overwhelmed tbh

Foodies dreams are about to come true as Aldi launches golden and CRISPY Halloumi Fries, available in the freezer section across 130 Aldi stores from tomorrow, Friday, 18th May.

Guys, I'm fu**ing overwhelmed by this news.

Inspired by a similar offering from popular Portuguese chicken eatery, Nando’s; Aldi’s Specially Selected Halloumi Fries are made with scrumptiously soft – and slightly salty – halloumi cheese from Cyprus and a lightly seasoned crispy coating, making them the perfect side snack for sharing

Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said, “We are delighted to be the first supermarket in Ireland to bring our customers halloumi fries, a snack we think will be a huge hit this summer!”

The above products are on sale in 130 Aldi stores nationwide from Friday, 18th May, and they'll cost just 3 quid!

And if you need me, I'll be lurking in my local Aldi.

No Friday night takeaway tomorrow, lads.