Aldi is selling a special bouquet and proceeds go to healthcare heroes

There’s no doubt that nurses are at the front of everyone’s minds at the moment due to the current public health crisis. Tuesday, May 12 is “International Nurses Day” and Aldi Ireland will be honouring and saying thank you to our nurses, by selling an “Irish Nurses Thank You” Bouquet of flowers for €4.99 in all 142 stores, with 100% of proceeds going to Our Hospital Heroes. Pictured above is nurse Sarah Kearns from St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

So, whether it’s to brighten up a loved one’s day or a thoughtful gift for a helpful neighbour, the “Irish Nurses Thank You” bouquet will add a splash of colour to the home of whoever receives it, as well as helping to raise vital funds for Our Hospital Heroes.

Spokesperson for the campaign, Michael Sheridan said, “We are delighted that Aldi have chosen ‘Our Hospital Heroes’ as the cause to benefit from the sale of the “Irish Nurses Thank You” bouquets. The nurses and other frontline workers in our eleven hospitals across Ireland have done so much for our country and the funds raised will be used to provide comfort and to protect them and their colleagues by funding items such as PPE and by providing facilities for them to look after their own wellbeing. We would ask everyone across Ireland to support this wonderful initiative and to support those who are doing so much to care for others”.

Our Hospital Heroes is made up of a group of hospitals from all over Ireland, and funds raised will help hospitals to provide essential comforts to staff as they work on the frontline. Hospitals benefiting from this appeal are;

The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital

St. James’s Hospital

Beaumont Hospital

Tallaght University Hospital

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown

St Vincent’s University Hospital

Mercy University Hospital Cork

Cork University Hospital

Waterford University Hospital

Limerick University Hospital

Cavan General Hospital

The bouquet will be on sale in all 142 Aldi stores nationwide from 12th May for €4.99. For more information on Our Hospital Heroes, go to www.ourhospitalheroes.ie.