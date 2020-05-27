Aldi is selling a Hanging Egg Chair next week and we NEED one

The sunshine is here to stay and it is certainly lifting our spirits. As we inch closer to the summer, we’ll be bidding farewell to the sofa and Netflix and spending more time in our gardens.

We cannot wait to lounge about in the sun and get stuck into a new book or two. However, our creaky old garden furniture just isn’t cutting it anymore. Luckily, Aldi is selling the nicest garden furniture we’ve ever laid our eyes on.

Most importantly, they’re selling a Hanging Egg Chair, which we need in our lives ASAP.

With evenings and weekends and even annual leave being spent at home this summer, it’s time to make the most of your outdoor space. Aldi is once again bringing back the highlight coveted Hanging Egg Chair €169.99, meaning you can relax in comfort and style.

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the Hanging Egg Chair is weather resistant and features a powder-coated frame.

Get ready for sunny days and brighter evenings with Aldi’s latest garden furniture Specialbuys, on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Thursday, June 4.