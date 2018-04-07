Aldi has launched 5 snazzy new craft beers, one is even gluten free

Today is a very, very good day.

Aldi has introduced five new craft beers, priced from €1.89, available now for a limited time.

And sure, one of them is even gluten free – for all you gorge coeliacs.

Can I get a hallelujah?

Tom Doorley, Aldi Drinks Expert, says: "The Brown Bear beers, brewed in County Armagh, have real flavour and freshness, ideal as the evenings get longer and we look forward to summer.

O'Shea's are old favourites, with a crisp, characterful lager and an IPA with proper, refreshing hoppy bitterness."

The five groovy new beers are as follows:

Brown Bear Double IPA (5.2% ABV, 500ml, €2.39), which is a full bodied, copper coloured, IPA bursting with citrus fruits and tropical fruit flavours and aroma. An initially sweet impression gives way to an explosion of orange, pink grapefruit and tangerine.

We're drooling.

Brown Bear Gluten Free Lager (4.1% ABV, 500ml, €1.99) is a crisp, straw coloured lager with a classic pilsner malt flavour and a clean lingering bitterness. A gentle hop aroma finishes this easy drinking lager.

And then we have Brown Bear India Pale Lager (5.2% ABV, 500ml, €1.99), which is a gold coloured, medium bodied lager style beer with a fresh aroma of lime, kiwi fruit and a hint of gooseberry on the finish.

Aldi have also included two beers from O'Shea's.

O'Shea's Irish Lager (5% ABV, 500ml, €1.89) has been brewed true to the craft traditions with the use of Irish Malts.

This lager is clean and crisp with subtle hints of sweetness due to the addition of a small amount of Caramalt. The longer period of rest allows the flavours to develop, offering a refreshing and balanced finish.

O'Shea's IPA (5% ABV, 500ml, €1.99) is bursting with flavour, and has been brewed with fresh grapefruit combined with a multitude of hop varieties including Cascade and Amarillo. These hops are added after different stages of the brew to give this refreshing IPA its intense citrus flavour.

Now I'm not particularly into beer, but these genuinely all sound delicious.

Anyone else thirsty?