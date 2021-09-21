Aldi collabs with Tony’s Chocolonely to launch fairtrade bar!

Aldi has launched a brand new chocolate bar with Tony’s Chocolonely in an Irish supermarket first. The own-label Choceur CHOCO CHANGER is now available as a Specialbuy in Aldi stores across Ireland.

The chocolate bar is Fairtrade certified and 100% responsibly sourced, adopting all of Tony’s Open Chain five sourcing principles to support cocoa farming communities in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana and guaranteeing a transparent and traceable supply chain.

Tony’s 5 Sourcing Principles

Available in three indulgent flavours – Hazelnut, Salted Caramel and 70% Dark Chocolate – each bar sold means an additional premium is passed directly on to cocoa farmers.

As the first supermarket to join Tony’s Open Chain in December 2020, Aldi is committed to supporting Tony’s ambitious mission to change the norm in the chocolate industry.

The supermarket has long been dedicated to sourcing cocoa sustainably through its Fairly Traded policy, to have 100% of cocoa in Aldi’s own-label products either Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance or UTZ certified.

John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “The collaboration with Tony’s Chocolonely is a supermarket first in Ireland, and we’re delighted to be able to offer this amazing product to our customers. By choosing the CHOCO CHANGER, shoppers are getting a delicious chocolate bar while also doing their bit to support hard-working cocoa farmers.”

Paul Schoenmakers, Head of Impact at Tony’s Chocolonely, said: “We’re proud to welcome Aldi as a new mission ally. Together, we take responsibility for the chocolate industry to drive structural change towards a more equally divided cocoa chain.”

Peter Gaynor, Executive Director at Fairtrade Ireland, said: ‘We’re delighted to see Aldi showing further leadership in the industry with regards to their cocoa supply chains by launching this ‘CHOCO CHANGER range of Fairtrade products in Ireland. Aldi’s initiative, focused as it is on paying more to support living incomes, is exactly the kind of support farmers in West Africa need to provide for their families and communities’.