Aldi bring back their Secret Six Offers for Christmas this week

If you love nothing more than finding a good bargain, then you’re going to love Aldi’s Secret Six Offers.

Back by popular demand, starting from Thursday December 17, for six days in 145 stores nationwide, Aldi will launch its Secret Six Offers just in time for Christmas.

Each day, Aldi will have a different item on sale, and when you buy one of these amazing products, you will get a second one, for free!

Starting this Thursday, December 17, shoppers can get two of the 10 pack Burn and Glow Firelogs (RRP €9.99 each) for the price of one.

On Friday December 18, the offer includes 7Up Free (RRP €8.84 per 24 x 330ml), and on Saturday, December 19 shoppers can pick up a jar of Nescafe Coffee Alta Rica (RRP €7.99) and get a second one free.

If you’re still in need of a few stocking fillers, then make sure to pop into Aldi and check out their Limited Edition Luxury Candles (RRP €4.99), which are part of the Secret Six Offer this Sunday, December 20.

You better be quick next Monday, December 21 when the Cadbury’s Darkmilk Chocolate Selection Boxes (RRP €6.99) go on offer, in the amazing two for one deal.

Lastly, make sure to swing by Aldi next Tuesday, December 22 to pick up some Family Christmas Crackers (RRP €4.90), the final item in the special Secret Six Offer.

So make sure to head to your nearest Aldi store each day from Thursday, December 17, to avail of these wonderful offers.