Aldi are selling more garden essentials including a Mini Kamado BBQ

Irish summers are short and sweet, so whenever the sun shines we make the absolute best out of it! That means heading outside, slathering ourselves in factor 50, and firing up the barbecue for the first time all year.

To help us all get our garden’s in order, Aldi have launched a lush garden and BBQ range which would be perfect for garden parties, warm summer nights and backyard picnics!

Some of the most exciting items from the collection include a Mini Kamado BBQ which is on offer for the very reasonable price of €99.99. The Mini Kamado BBQ is a quality gunmetal and ceramic mini outdoor oven with temperature gauge and double-walled insulation.

The barbecue has a powder-coated steel hinge, bands, handle, chimney top, fire grate and steel stand. It includes a cooking grill and is ready to start cooking in approx. 15 minutes.

Another appliance to get excited about would be the easy-to-use Pizza Maker (€32.99), which includes a large cooking plate for crisp, golden bases. It’s perfect for cooking fresh, frozen or homemade pizzas up to 12" and includes top and bottom heating elements as well as auto temperature control.

Each plate has its own on/off switch enabling the plates to be used at the same time or independently. It opens to a 180° grill, has a built-in timer from 0-30 minutes, cool touch handles and 35mm deep bottom plate.

If you anticipate quite a few summer cocktails in the not too distant future then you might want to check out these lavish glass drink dispensers (€14.99), which would be such a cute addition to any garden party. Available in either pineapple shaped or round with slogan, we expect these to be a hot commodity!

If you’re trying to upgrade your outdoor dining situation at home then make sure to pick up Aldi’s stylish Rattan detailed Jug and Glasses (€8.99 each or per 4-pack). Choose from Hi ball, Jug or Tumblers which are available in natural or black/natural.

To make your back garden even cosier, why not pick up a few of Aldi’s swish new cushions (€7.99 each) which can add a lovely pop of colour to any outdoor seating area.

All of these items and lots more are on sale in 145 Aldi stores across the country from Thursday, June 10.