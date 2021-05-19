Aldi are selling a mini egg chair for your pets and we need it now!

Feel like spoiling your furry friends for summer? Aldi has got you covered, as they launch a mega pet accessories range full of nifty items which are all completely eco-friendly!

If you were one of many people left disappointed when the illusive egg chairs were sold out, then we’ve got great news for you — it’s time to live vicariously through your pets! That’s right, Aldi are now selling mini egg chairs which would be the perfect piece of furniture for your little pooch or feline friend.

Priced at €39.99, this Mini Egg Chair comes in natural or grey wicker colourways, it includes a removable cushion and is oh so easy to put together.

Other items from this eco-friendly range include a Rattan Cat Igloo (€29.99), Bamboo Pet Bowls (€5.99), a Cardboard Cat Scratcher (€4.99), Recycled Dog Harnesses and Coats (€5.99) along with natural rubber or recycled dog toys (€3.99 to €4.49).

There’s also a number of pet beds available, including a Recycled Medium or Large Pet Bed (€22.99 to €25.99) which is made from 100% recycled materials and available in dark or light grey and a Recycled Donut Pet Bed (€15.99) which is available in blue, grey or brown.

Aldi are also launching a stylish Wooden Slat Pet Gate (€39.99), perfect for keeping your pets out of a certain room or away from stairs.

Aldi’s latest range of eco-friendly Pet Specialbuys are everything you need to spoil your playful pooch or carefree cat, on sale in 145 stores nationwide from Sunday, May 30!