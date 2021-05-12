Aldi are selling a garden cocktail table with built in ice bucket

If you’ve been missing your Aldi bargains throughout this recent lockdown period, then you’ll be pleased to know that the specialbuys middle aisle is back and better than ever this week, reopening in 145 Aldi stores across the country!

2FM’s Jenny Greene was in Aldi Terenure today to celebrate the great news, rejoicing at the fact that we can once again pick up something fabulous for our homes or gardens, whether it be a kettle or a bicycle helmet, a walking stick or a bread maker, all at wonderfully low prices.

With warm weather in sight, we’re all getting ready to spend those long summer evenings in the garden, making the most of the spaces with family and friends. In fact, a recent survey carried out by Aldi has shown that 57% of Irish people have spent time over the past year improving their outdoor space or intend to do so. Meanwhile, 13.5% said they intend to pimp up theirs ahead of events such as the All Ireland Finals, The Lions Tour and the Olympics!

2FM’s Jenny Greene

That’s why we were absolutely delighted to hear about Aldi’s stylish new garden décor and al fresco dining range which has everything you’ll need to create the perfect get together for less.

Our most favourite item from the range would have to be this fabulous, multi-use cocktail table! Don’t fancy trekking in and out to the freezer for ice or cold drinks? Aldi’s Small Rattan Table with Ice Bucket (€59.99) is the perfect solution! This 3-in-1 rattan table is a cooler, cocktail table and coffee table. The cooler holds approximately 40 x 350ml cans with ice and it comes with a built in drainage plug and has an approximately 30 litre drink storage capacity.

We can already picture ourselves setting this bad boy up on a hot summer night as we indulge in a cocktail or two with some friends in the garden. So, if you fancy nabbing one of these cocktail tables, then you might want to be quick as we expect they’re going to be a hot commodity when they go on sale this Sunday.

Other brilliant items from the range include Aldi’s hand hammered, aluminium Drinks Bucket (€24.99) with side handles. It’s available in gold, silver or copper. Or you might want to check out their barbecue and dining accessories, including their Burger Press (€4.99), the Dual Griddle Tray (€17.99) or the Drinks Centrepiece (€14.99) which features six colourful or slogan patterned drink flutes.

If you want to put a bit of light on the situation then you might want to check out their new outdoor lights, especially the Solar Powered Lamp Post (€24.99). It’s the perfect centrepiece for any garden with auto adjust technology, meaning the lights automatically adjust their brightness according to the level of solar energy stored in the battery during the day.

All of these amazing products and more will go on sale in 145 Aldi stores across the country this Sunday, May 16 while stock lasts.