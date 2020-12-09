Aldi are selling a copper hot chocolate maker and we need it

Maybe it’s a bit sad, but few things excite us in life as much as a good bargain does. We really do love scouring the shelves for those hidden gems, or turning up at the till to find out that our coveted item is actually 50% off — just bliss!

That’s why we were so delighted to hear that Aldi are launching a copper kitchen range, which will have you rushing to grab it all before it’s gone.

Aldi’s stylish copper kitchenware provides the perfect premium look for any modern home, without breaking the bank. The range includes large, medium and small sized tri-ply copper pans (ranging from €24.48 to €44.25 each), from woks, to saucepans and stock pots and more, they have it all. Don’t forget the copper kitchen gadgets and utensils to go along with it too!

Aldi are also selling kitchen related gifts too. Our favourite item from the whole range would have to be the Copper/Stainless Steel Hot Chocolate Maker (RRP €44.25), ensuring barista-style hot chocolate in no time at all!

Just choose your choc, grate it into flakes, pour in the milk and this clever gadget does the rest. This stylish set has a 360° cordless jug with handle, self-locking stirrer, an automatic off switch and it includes a mini grater. It would make a perfect gift for any hot chocolate lover.

The collection also includes; four enamel, hard-wearing mugs (RRP €6.87/2 pack), ideal for camping or on adventures closer to home; a mirrored drinks tray with padded base (RRP €15.73), available in gold, rose gold or silver; a variety of geometric glasses (from RRP €6.87/2 pack); a cocktail making set (RRP €13.76/set), Including a shaker, bar spoon, double-ended spirit measure and strainer and a fondue gift set (RRP €8.84/set), which is ideal for enjoying cheese or chocolate.

All of these items and more are available in 145 Aldi stores nationwide from Tuesday, December 15.