Aldi are selling a 2-in-1 Grill & Fire Pit ideal for summer BBQs

By the sounds of it, it’s going to be another quiet summer for us this year with holidays abroad, music festivals and city breaks all off the cards due to Covid restrictions. Instead we’ll be making the most of our Irish summer by spending time in the garden, enjoying a few barbecues and picnics, all with an Aperol Spritz in hand!

That’s why we were absolutely thrilled to hear that Aldi are launching a mega garden range featuring everything and anything you would need to pimp out your outdoor space, no matter your budget.

The range includes what’s bound to be an extremely sought after item, their new 2-in-1 Grill & Fire Pit (€249.99). It’s black powder coated and has a stainless steel grill plate, offering different grill zones as well as 3 wooden side shelves and 2 handles for safe removal of the grill plate.

Other garden essentials in the range include plenty of seating options for maximum comfort, including Reclining Sun Loungers (€39.99), an Aluminium Parasol (€29.99) and String Chairs (€29.99) available in orange, bamboo look or muted green.

If you need to put some light on the situation then Aldi’s the place to go with their array of rustic and regular solar powered festoon lights (€9.99), as well as lanterns (€16.99) and solar powered blossom trees (€17.99).

Aldi are also offering a variety of plants and topiaries perfect for adding a bit of greenery to balconies and deck areas.

The full range will be available in 145 Aldi stores across the country on Thursday, May 27, while stock lasts.