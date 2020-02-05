Aldi are selling 24 stems of roses just in time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and all we want is a giant bunch of roses, is that really too much to ask for?

Aldi are selling some of the most beautiful bouquets around and they’re super affordable too.

This year, the crème de la crème at Aldi is the Specially Selected Exquisite Valentine’s Day Showstopper bouquet €49.99. This stunning, high-quality bouquet features 24 stems of red Naomi Roses, one of the world’s most premium roses that you can buy, famous for their true red colour and velvety petals. Fine Panicum Grasses add a stunning finishing touch to this beautiful bouquet, which is framed by organza fabric and presented in an exquisite floral box. On sale Thursday, February 13.

Their Valentine’s Day range also includes the classic Specially Selected, A Scented Surprise Rose & Lily Bouquet €14.99 – A classic combination of 6 red Roses and white Longiflorum Lilies, arranged with Eucalyptus.

You can also pick up the Specially Selected, From the Heart Bouquet €19.99 – An array of stunning Spray Roses in 3 different shades, complemented by Green Belt.

Or perhaps the Specially Selected, Truly, Madly, Deeply Bouquet €39.99 – A stunning combination of white Avalanche Roses mixed with red Explorer, Panicum Fountain and Tree Fern in a water bubble with ribbon.

Also on sale from February 11 is the gorgeous Something Special Rose Cone €3.99 – A single, large-headed red Rose presented in a tube with a decorative ribbon. Choose from a breath-taking, velvety red Naomi or an opulent Ever Red.

Head to Aldi for the above items and even more this Valentine’s Day.