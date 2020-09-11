Aldi are re-launching their delicious cake scented candles

Now that the evenings are getting shorter and the cold nights are creeping in, we can't help but look to our deliciously scented candles for ultimate comfort and coziness.

That's why we were only too delighted to hear that Aldi are bringing back their hugely popular range of scented candles, to help us through these chillier months.

If you're a fan of the sweeter scents then you're going to love these new cake themed fragrances. Encased in a glass jar and polished metal lid, the highly scented single-wick candles are bound to make a sweet addition to any mantlepiece, coffee table or bedside cabinet.

The delicious assortment of indulgent scents include: Marshmallow Fluff Cake, Strawberry Pavlova, Jaffa Cake and brand new for 2020, Cherry Pie.

What’s more, these candles offer an impressive burn time of up to 70 hours, making it the perfect gift for the baker in your life, or those with a sweet tooth.

So, even if you don't have the time to quickly whip up a fresh sugary treat, at least your home can smell like you just pulled something deliciously sweet, right out of the oven.

Reasonably priced at €3.72 each, these scented candles go on sale in all Aldi stores from Thursday, September 24. Grab them while they’re hot, if you want your home to smell like a French patisserie.