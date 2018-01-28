Al Porter denies claims he groped a Dublin psychiatric patient in 2015

Al Porter has broken his silence after a patient at a Dublin psychiatric hospital claimed they were groped by the comedian during a charity visit,

Last November, a number of people came forward alleging that the former Today FM DJ had acted inappropriately towards them.

Among these was a young man who said Al had touched and kissed him during a visit to St Patrick's Mental Health hospital in 2015.

A statement form the comic's legal team says he is co-operating fully with inquiries, adding that the star "categorically denies the allegation of criminal wrongdoing."

An investigation was launched after the former patient lodged a complaint and although St Patrick's say they found nothing of concern, the victim has now asked for an outside investigator to be brought in.

A source at the facility told The Sunday Mirror: “You can’t investigate a claim that wasn’t known about – it was made over two years after the alleged incident.

"From a hospital care point of view, we had to ensure we didn’t miss any alarms raised – that all patients were looked after in line with procedure at all times.”

According to reports, the showbiz star, from Tallaght in South Dublin, is estimated to have lost work worth €500,000 since the claims came to light late last year.