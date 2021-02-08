AJ and Curtis Pritchard are excited to be joining this popular soap

Reality TV brothers, Curtis and AJ Pritchard are going to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.

AJ and Curtis have risen to fame in recent years, by appearing on various reality television shows, such as Love Island and Celebs Go Dating for Curtis and Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here for AJ.

While there’s no doubt that the boys are used to putting on a show for the cameras, it will be very interesting to see how they get on in their very first professional acting roles.

Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, AJ gushed, “I can’t believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it’s always been one of our favourite serial dramas.”

“Our characters are fantastic, and we can’t wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Curtis said, “I am so excited to be working with my brother AJ on a show we grew up watching! I am also excited to continue our journey together with Channel 4 and E4.”

According to a source who spoke to the publication, AJ and Curtis will be playing a set of twins on the soap, hoping that this new venture will, “show a different side of them to one viewers of Strictly and Love Island have seen already.”