Airbnb reveals top ‘switch-off stays’ in time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Airbnb is inviting couples to reignite their romance as they reveal the top most wishlisted ‘switch-off stays’ in Ireland and abroad.

If you’re looking for a secluded getaway and a chance to reconnect with your partner, these locations will make for the perfect Valentine’s weekend away!

Many more couples are looking for these ‘switch-off stays’ because of ‘phubbing’ – the act of snubbing your partner in favour of your phone. Studies have found that this is leading to high levels of relationship dissatisfaction, so to help you with your digital detox, Airbnb have shared their popular locations from its Off-the-Grid Category.

Derek Nolan, Head of Public Policy in Ireland at Airbnb, commented to explain, “Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to take the time to reconnect with the ones we love. Our Guest Favourite ‘switch-off stays’ provide an opportunity for couples to spend some true quality time together, away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. We hope our guests will take the chance to relax and switch off in some of the most tranquil spots in Ireland and further afield, thanks to our Airbnb hosts.”

Airbnb’s most wishlisted ‘Off-Grid’ stays in Ireland

Ark Ranch Treehouse, rainforest oasis in West Cork

Credit: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

Ark Ranch Treehouse is the epitome of tranquility, nestled in a peaceful oasis of trees and ferns. Couples can expect a chance to fully immerse themselves in nature, with plenty of wilderness walks and picturesque Lough Allua just a few kilometres away.

Silverhill House, Miltown Malbay, County Clare

Credit: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

This charming and elegant home offers private access to the old native woodland of the Glendine Valley, and is a short drive from Lahinch and the Cliffs of Moher. An ideal escape for couples, the home radiates warmth, complete with an oak whiskey barrel hot tub for an opportunity to unwind as they gaze at the open night sky.

Cosy Seaside Cabin on Bantry Bay, County Cork

Credit: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

This off-grid cabin is the ultimate digital detox getaway, inviting couples to enjoy the surrounding mountains and sea along the Wild Atlantic Way. Go for a dip in the calm waters and relax by the wood-burning fire for the ultimate zen experience.

Shack-Glamping in Skibbereen, County Cork

Credit: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

A unique and romantic escape for two, the Little Black Shack boasts a private jetty and picturesque sea views. Guests will bring themselves back to nature in the off-grid escape, welcoming the sunrise from the comfort of a cosy bed.

Airbnb’s most wishlisted ‘Off-Grid’ stays in Europe

Shelta Waterfront Cabin, Pezou, France

Credit: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

Surrounded by fishermen’s huts, this beautiful waterfront cabin is ideal for couples looking to reconnect in nature. The stay includes everything guests will need; including a living room, waterview sofa bed and wood stove.

MOBA Vida, Sao Luis, Portugal

Credit: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

Enjoy the tranquility of nature, the fantastic views and serenity for which Alentejo is known. This sustainable house is within walking distance of the village of Sao Luis and includes a pool and breakfast delivered every morning.

Lovely Treehouse Nestled in Nature, Sibbalt, Sweden

Credit: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

Get out in nature and tranquility, with a stay in this post cabin situated in the middle of forest and meadow. Couples can enjoy the simple life and fresh air in this gorgeous cabin, which features a wood-burning stove and wildlife right on the doorstep.

Feature image credit:Courtesy of the Airbnb Community