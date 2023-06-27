Airbnb lists Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for rent – with a new twist

Barbie fans, listen up – an amazing opportunity is coming your way!

To celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie The Movie on July 21, Airbnb has placed the iconic Barbie Malibu DreamHouse up for rent.

For one night (and one night only), you can live out your ultimate Barbie fantasy and enjoy a stay in her bright pink mansion.

However, the company has confirmed that the DreamHouse has undergone a few changes – this time, it’s been tailored for Ken!

In its announcement of the launch last night, Airbnb teased that the house has been turned into a “Kendom”.

“you guessed it… the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb — but this time, it’s ken-ified,” Airbnb exclaimed on social media.

In his description of the iconic house, Ken detailed how the incredible changes have come about.

“While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse,” the description reads.

Situated in (you guessed it) the luxurious city of Malibu in California, the DreamHouse comes with a gorgeous view of the beach – perfect for a relaxing getaway.

As well as being coated in a glamorous shade of pink, the mansion features Ken’s extensive wardrobe, an outdoor disco dance floor and a luxurious pool.

Then, at the end of your stay, you will be able to continue the Ken vibes at home with your very own gifted set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.

So, if you have the cash to splash, bookings for Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse will open on Monday, July 17, at 6pm Irish time on the Airbnb website. Two, one-night stays for up to two guests will be available for July 21 and July 22.