Ailbhe Garrihy announces birth of second child and reveals name

Ailbhe Garrihy is now a mum-of-two!

The social media influencer has announced the birth of her second child with her husband Ruaidhri Hehir. The pair have welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 33-year-old shared the joyful news by posting a heartwarming snap of her new bundle of joy. The black-and-white image showcases Ailbhe’s baby boy snuggling into her.

In the caption of her post, Ailbhe – who is the sister of Dancing With The Stars host Doireann – decided to share her son’s name with her followers.

“Our smallest boy, Fionn Hehir made his appearance into the world on 16/01/2023 at 6.06pm,” Ailbhe gushed in her caption.

“Looking just like his big brother Seán, we are so in love and feeling so blessed,” she added, referring to her firstborn, two-year-old Seán.

Since announcing her little one’s arrival, Ailbhe has received an influx of congratulations and well-wishes from many famous faces.

“Awe congratulations Xxxxxxx”, penned TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

“What a beautiful baby boy – huge congrats to you all!”, commented radio host Paula MacSweeney.

“We love you already Fionn”, added proud auntie Doireann.

Ailbhe and Ruaidhri announced in August of last year that they were expecting their second child together. In an adorable post, the pair showcased their son Seán raising his hands in delight, with some sonogram snaps resting beside him.

“Hands up if you’re gona be a big brother,” Ailbhe teased in her caption at the time. “Feeling beyond lucky to be expecting baby no.2 in early 2023”.

Ailbhe and Ruaidhri have been married since October 2019, when they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Doolin, Co. Clare, surrounded by their closest family and friends. They subsequently welcomed their first child into the world in August 2020.

Congratulations to the parents on their newest arrival!