Afternoon tea, anyone? Try Butlers Chocolate Orange Scones

Baking has been our saviour during lockdown. It's kept us distracted from the scary news and kept our sweet tooth extremely satisfied. We're always on the hunt for a new recipe to try and we may have found the perfect one for afternoon tea.

Butlers has just introduced four favourites from their ever popular bar collection in Tesco Ireland and to celebrate, they've shared a bunch of new recipes, including one for chocolate orange scones.

We're drooling already!

Liven up your afternoon tea with delicious chocolate orange scones, perfect served with tasty toppings like orange marmalade, butter, clotted or whipped cream and honey.

Ingredients (Makes 8-10)

115g unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

450g self-raising flour

2 tbsp. caster sugar

Zest of 2 oranges

100g Butlers Almond and Orange Dark Chocolate Bar, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 orange (approx. 100ml)

200ml milk

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C (200°C Fan/425°C/Gas Mark 7) and line a large baking tray with parchment paper.

Rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Mix in the sugar, orange zest and chocolate pieces.

Add all of the orange juice, stirring with a blunt knife. Slowly add the milk until it’s just wet enough for the dough to come together. (Save the remaining milk for the milk-wash before baking.)

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and lightly knead to bring together. Roll out to about 3cm (1 inch) thick, then cut out the scones with an 8cm (3 inch) round pastry cutter (see tip).

Lightly bring together the leftover dough, then roll and cut out scones until all of the dough is used. Arrange the scones on the prepared tray, and brush the tops with the remaining milk. Bake until golden, 12–15 minutes.

Leave to cool slightly, then serve while still warm with your favourite toppings.

The range includes four flavours- 78% extra dark and velvety bar, dark orange & almond, 70% dark salted caramel and 40% milk chocolate bar.

The new collection of 100g bars are made using sustainably sourced cocoa under the Cocoa Horizons programme and are presented in recyclable packaging. The new collection is available in 4 delicious varieties reflecting flavours and trends that Irish shoppers are really enjoying right now. Irish shoppers are really loving the unmistakable, intense flavour of dark chocolates and this is displayed in the new range on sale now. We cannot wait to try them!