Aer Lingus Pay Day Sale: Should You Blow Your January Wages on a Holiday?

Spoiler alert: Yes. And here's why Irish mums are already booking

Let's be honest – that first pay cheque of the year hits different, doesn't it? Christmas is paid off (mostly), the kids are back in school, and suddenly there's actual money in your account. So what are we doing with it? Booking flights, apparently.

New research from Aer Lingus shows that over a third of us are using our January wages to escape this grey, miserable weather. Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands are calling our names, and frankly, who can blame us?

But Here's Where It Gets Interesting

We're not just looking to lie by a pool anymore (though let's be real, that still sounds amazing). Turns out 72% of Irish people want to actually do something on holiday this year:

A quarter of us want to learn Spanish, Italian, or French – imagine the kids actually using something from school holidays

Nearly a quarter fancy a cooking class – because making fresh pasta in Italy beats another burnt dinner at home

Others want photography lessons or dance workshops

It's less "switch off and zone out" and more "come home with actual skills we'll use." Plus, a €30 cooking class in Rome where you eat what you make? Better value than most tourist trap restaurants.

The Deal (And Why You Need to Move Fast)

Aer Lingus has launched a Pay Day Sale with up to €40 off bags and fares to Europe. Travel dates are 23rd February to 31st May – so mid-term, Easter, or getting in before summer prices go mental.

The catch: You need to book before midnight on 30th January. That's this week. So if you've been considering it, stop considering and start booking.

Is It Worth It?

Look, January is long and depressing. The idea of having a spring break booked – something to look forward to – might be worth more than the money sitting in your account gathering dust. Even if it's just a long weekend in Málaga with a flamenco class thrown in.

Full details at www.aerlingus.com