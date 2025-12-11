Aer Lingus just announced six new routes for summer 2026

If you've been eyeing up your 2026 holiday calendar and dreaming of somewhere fresh to escape to (with or without the kids), Aer Lingus has just dropped a proper treat. The airline's announced six brand-new routes kicking off next summer, and honestly? They're the kind of destinations that'll have you frantically checking the family WhatsApp to see who's free in May.

The big news is a shiny new transatlantic route to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania starting 25th May 2026. Yes, Pittsburgh. Before you ask "why there?", hear me out. The city's nicknamed the 'City of Bridges' and has over 446 of them dotted around, plus it's home to some serious culture. Think the Andy Warhol Museum, gorgeous botanical gardens at Phipps Conservatory, and if your partner's into American football, there's the whole Pittsburgh Steelers connection (Aer Lingus flew them to Dublin for that sold-out game at Croke Park back in September, remember?).

The Pittsburgh flights will run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with fares starting from €289 each way. Not too shabby for a bit of American adventure, and it opens up easy connections through Dublin if you've family scattered across the States.

European escapes from Dublin

Right, now onto the European side of things, which is where it gets really exciting for those of us planning shorter breaks. From Dublin, you'll be able to jet off to three new spots: Oslo in Norway, Montpellier in southern France, and Asturias on Spain's northern coast.

Oslo's the kind of city where you can do culture and nature in one go. The kids would love the harbour area and those little islands you can hop to for swimming. Flights start from €67.99 each way and run four times a week from 2nd May, so plenty of options for a long weekend.

Montpellier caught my eye though. Three hundred days of sunshine? Sold. It's got that medieval charm mixed with gorgeous architecture (they've their own Arc de Triomphe, would you believe), and the beaches aren't far. Flights are twice weekly from 19th May, starting at €59.99 each way.

Then there's Asturias, which sounds like one of those hidden gems before everyone else discovers it. It's tucked between mountains and the coast in northern Spain, perfect if you want dramatic scenery and proper Spanish food without the usual tourist crowds. Also twice weekly from 2nd May, fares from €59.99.

Flying from Cork

If you're based in Cork or anywhere in the south, you're getting two gorgeous new routes. Nice on the French Riviera starts from 2nd May (twice weekly, €69.99 each way), which is basically Mediterranean glamour on a plate. The Promenade des Anglais alone is worth the trip, never mind the food and that incredible coastline.

The other Cork route is Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain, launching 1st June. This one's special if you know anyone who's walked the Camino or fancies doing it themselves. The city's absolutely steeped in history and the Galician food is meant to be unreal. Flights run twice weekly from €59.99.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus' Chief Customer Officer, said the airline's "committed to connecting Ireland with a range of diverse destinations across Europe and North America." She added they're particularly pleased about Pittsburgh, having worked closely with partners there to make it happen, and that it "further cements Aer Lingus' position as a leading transatlantic carrier."

Christina Cassotis, CEO of Pittsburgh International Airport, mentioned that "the Pittsburgh region's connections to Ireland run deep" with strong business links and ancestral ties, calling it "a route that community leaders have been seeking."

So whether you're plotting a big family holiday across the Atlantic or just need a few days somewhere sunny that doesn't involve a three-hour airport transfer at the other end, there's plenty to get excited about. The full details are up on aerlingus.com now, and with those kinds of starting fares, you might want to get in early before everyone else catches on.

Summer 2026 is suddenly looking a lot more interesting.