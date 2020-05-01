Adrian Dubar, Mrs Brown and more send special message to Dubs

During this time of Covid-19, some of Dublin’s most iconic actors including Gangs of London star Colm Meaney; Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen, Adrian Dunbar and social influencers like Enya Martin and Darren Conway, and the ever funny Brendan O’Carroll aka Mrs Brown have joined forces in a video produced by ‘Dublin City Council/Community Call’ to support the HSE and our frontline workers.

The video has launched today to ask everyone in Dublin City – especially those living in the city centre to keep social distancing over the coming weeks- as hard as it may be.

The famous Dubs remind us just how important it is to stay at home as the country tackles the coronavirus. We have all pulled together and made a major difference, but we need to stay the course and not get complacent.

As Colm Meaney says, "Staying at home, saving lives. It's a beatiful thing and a pain in the hole." We all know just how hard it has been, being away from family, confined to one house, missing out on that great community spirit, but we're doing this to save lives. And we cannot forget that!

The call is simple #StayatHome.

Check out the video below: