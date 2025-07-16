Adolescence’s Owen Cooper speaks out about his first Emmy nomination

Owen Cooper has reacted to the news that he is a record-breaking Emmy nominee.

Yesterday (July 15), Netflix’s acclaimed miniseries Adolescence received 13 Emmy nominations, including leading star Owen Cooper’s recognition in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series category.

15-year-old Owen, who starred in Adolescence as a boy accused of murdering a teenage girl, has now made history as the youngest person to ever be Emmy nominated for a limited series.

Now, Owen has spoken out for the first time since receiving his Emmy recognition.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the Netflix star was asked how he found out about his nomination.

“I was in my living room and I put on the TV. Then I found out we got 13 nominations. It’s just crazy,” he exclaimed.

Reacting to his nomination being a part of Emmy history, he noted: “I heard about that the other day. It’s hard to even think about that stuff, to be honest. It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to put that into words, really.”

Praising the impact that Adolescence has had worldwide, Owen continued: “We knew it would hit many homes, and that it would create conversations. We didn’t know it would get 13 nominations. That’s just the cherry on top. The success of the show has been mind-blowing.”

The teen was later quizzed about his thoughts ahead of the Emmys in September.

“I don’t think I’ll be nervous. I don’t care if I win. I’ll just get there, eat nice food, meet a lot of people. And I’ll be in L.A. where the weather is nice. I’m not bothered by the result at the end of the day,” Owen admitted.

Stephen Graham, who co-created, co-wrote and starred in Adolescence, also expressed his reaction to its 13 nominations.

“There was just something magical that happened with this show, and it was the true definition of an ensemble. My true gratitude is not the fact that we got 13 nominations. It’s the fact that every single person, every single player, every single part of the crew is being acknowledged for what we achieved as a collective,” he explained.

The winners of this year’s Emmys will be unveiled on September 14.