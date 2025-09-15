Adolescence’s Owen Cooper becomes youngest ever Emmys winner

Owen Cooper has made history at this year’s Emmys.

During last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, the 15-year-old secured the gong for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series.

The breakout star was awarded for his portrayal of teenager Jamie in Adolescence, Netflix’s record-breaking miniseries about a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenage girl.

Because of his win, Owen – who landed his first-ever role with Adolescence – has now made history as the youngest male Emmy winner of all time.

During his acceptance speech to collect his award, the TV star took the opportunity to reflect on his sharp rise into the industry.

"Standing up here is so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here," he exclaimed.

"But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” Owen praised further, before stating: “I was nothing about three years ago, and I’m here now.”

Owen concluded his speech by adding: “It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera. Stephen [Graham] and all the cast.”

Adolescence received 13 nominations across the awards show and managed to take home six wins, as well as a further two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month.

The miniseries won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, with Stephen Graham taking Outstanding Lead Actor, Erin Doherty winning Outstanding Supporting Actress, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham awarded Outstanding Writing and Philip Barantini recognised with Outstanding Directing.

During his own acceptance speech, Stephen Graham – who also co-created and co-wrote Adolescence – opened up about the start of his career.

"I'm just a mixed-race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby," the 52-year-old noted to the crowd.

"So, for me to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life, and it shows you that any dream is possible,” he added.