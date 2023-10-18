Adele reveals she quit drinking after being a ‘borderline alcoholic’

Adele has revealed that she has recently quit drinking, after recognising that she was becoming a ‘borderline alcoholic’.

The Someone Like You singer broke the news at the weekend, as she spoke to fans during her ongoing residency concerts in Las Vegas.

During one conversation with an audience member, Adele confessed that she had developed a bad relationship with alcohol, and later chose to cut the substance from her life.

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” she stated, according to MailOnline.

The 35-year-old then went on to admit that she has been struggling with sobriety, noting: “It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.”

Concluding her discussion with one of her fans, she teased: “So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous.”

According to the Daily Star, Adele previously revealed to her Las Vegas audience that her problems with alcohol escalated during the Covid pandemic.

“I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in – like we all were,” she explained back in March.

Alongside Adele’s confirmation of sobriety, the Rolling In The Deep hitmaker also took the opportunity to detail upcoming birthday celebrations for her son Angelo. The singer’s only child, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, will be turning 11 on October 19.

“We have got a busy week coming celebrating him. He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously, so it is a whole week or a month celebration, which I think everyone should treat their birthday like,” Adele joked to fans.

The proud mum also teased that Angelo has high expectations, recalling: '“I am like, ‘That is very expensive. You are 11, shouldn’t we be having a tea party still?’ But you know, 11-year-olds in 2023 are going on 25.”